"You broke me down as a person, Jim."

An iPad note allegedly written by the former girlfriend of Jim Carrey, Cathriona White, claims the actor introduced her to “cocaine, prostitutes, mental abuse and disease”, say White’s family.

Bridget Sweetman and Mark Burton, the biological mother and the estranged former husband of Cathriona White, are currently filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Carrey, following her prescription drug overdose in 2015. She is thought to have had a troubled relationship with Sweetman.

The note, which was obtained by the Daily Mail, is alleged to have been discovered by the pair’s lawyers, but it is unclear whether or not Carrey ever saw the note whilst White was alive.

The trial revealed last week that Carrey offered White an undisclosed sum of money to settle her claim that he infected her with the infection Herpes simplex, but Carrey continues to claim that White was infected with the STD prior to their relationship.

Yesterday, Carrey commented on the trial with a lengthy Twitter post, claiming the settlement of “false claims” three years ago was a “mistake”.

However, in the note, White claims that the STD had caused her great distress. “You have not thought about the stigma I have to live with for the rest of my life, you have not apologised or once asked is there something you can do to make it better or even feel bad about it.”

“This is what I want, you gave me hsv and hpv, I want you to apologise for it because you care enough to. I want you to understand that however little a thing that seems to you, it ruins a girl’s life,” she continues.

“Before you, I might not have had very much but I had respect, I was a happy person. I met you, you introduced me to cocaine, prostitutes, mental abuse and disease.”

The former make-up artist goes on to claim, “you broke me down as a person Jim… you absorbed anything worthwhile that was left of me,” whilst comparing Carrey’s personality to that of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Carrey is also currently counter-suing Sweetman and Burton, claiming that he was not the cause of her death, and that instead she committed suicide over the guilt she felt for ‘extorting’ money from him in the Herpes settlement, and an upsetting message she had received from her mother prior to her death.

The family’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said to People that the note, “written in Cat’s own words, shows the world how Jim Carrey treated her while she was alive and the depths of his destructive behaviour. We look forward to trying our case to a Los Angeles jury.”

