Jim Carrey reveals that Tommy Lee Jones ‘hated’ him while filming ‘Batman Forever’

Jones said he could not "sanction" Carrey's "buffoonery"

Jim Carrey has claimed that Tommy Lee Jones told him that he hated him when they filmed Batman Forever together.

1995’s Batman Forever starred Val Kilmer as Batman, Carrey as The Riddler, Jones as Two-Face and Nicole Kidman as love interest Dr Chase Meridian.

Appearing on Norm Macdonald Live, Carrey said: “Every once in a while someone you really admire really hates your guts.” He went on to say that he thinks Jones disliked him because “I was the star, and that was the problem”.

Recalling meeting Jones at a restaurant before they started shooting a scene together, Carrey said: “I went over and said, ‘Hey, Tommy, how you doing?’ And the blood just drained from his face like he had been thinking about me 24 hours a day.”

“It was before the biggest scene we have together in the movie,” Carrey added. “The blood just drained from his face. He started shaking and he got up and… he must have been in mid-kill-me fantasy or something.”

“He went to hug me and said, ‘I hate you. I really don’t like you.’ I said, ‘Gee man, what’s the problem?’ I pulled up a chair, which probably wasn’t smart. And he said, ‘I cannot sanction your buffoonery.'”

“He might have been uncomfortable doing that work, too,” Carrey continued. “That’s not really his style of stuff.”

