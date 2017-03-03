Jimmy Kimmel reveals how the Oscars should have ended

It would have involved a Matt Damon joke, obviously.

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed how the Oscars would have ended if the already legendary Best Picture mix-up hadn’t happened.

The talk show host explained that he would have closed the show with a comedy bit riffing on his infamous rivalry with Matt Damon, who attended the Oscars as one of the producers of Best Picture nominee Manchester By The Sea.

“The plan for the last joke was – the Best Picture winner is announced, they make a speech, I was assuming the Best Picture was not going to be Manchester By The Sea,” Kimmel said on The Bill Simmons podcast.

“I said to [Matt Damon] if it’s not Manchester By The Sea, I’m going to be sitting next to you and it’s going to be my revenge for the Emmys.”

Kimmel continued: “I’d be sitting next to him and it would start on me. I’d start wrapping the show up but then the camera would widen and we’d see that Matt would be sitting next to me and I would say, ‘Well you know it’s unbelievable, you know Casey [Affleck] won and Kenneth [Lonergan, the film’s writer-director] won.

“‘There’s only one person who didn’t win tonight and it’s you’. It would have been a nice little button to the whole night.”

