J.J. Abrams pays tribute to Carrie Fisher: “What an unfair thing to lose her”

'The Force Awakens' director has added to the numerous tributes to the Princess Leia actress

J.J. Abrams has posted a touching handwritten tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, who has died at the age of 60.

The actress, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, passed away today (December 27), her family confirmed. She had suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday (December 23) while on board a flight from London to LA.

Abrams, who directed Fisher in last year’s successful Star Wars revival The Force Awakens, has penned a short tribute to the actress, eulogising her “power.”

“You didn’t need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power,” the Twitter tribute read. “She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine. What an unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all.”

See the tweet below.

Abrams has been joined by other members of the Star Wars family in expressing their shock and sadness at the news of Fisher’s death. The Force Awakens actress Daisy Ridley said she was “devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”

Fisher’s co-stars from the original trilogy have also paid their respects. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, said he was “devastated”, while C-3PO actor Anthony Daniel referred to his hope that Fisher would recover from her cardiac arrest by writing “I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”

See a selection of the tributes to Carrie Fisher from Star Wars cast members and production staff past and present below.