JJ Abrams gives verdict on ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo film script

Spin-off expected for release in 2018

JJ Abrams has given his verdict on the script for the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars spin-off film.

The movie recently started filming and reportedly has the working title of Star Wars: Red Cup, although that it thought likely to change. It was originally set for a May 2018 release, but has been reportedly been pushed back hit cinemas on December 2018.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, Lego Movie) from a screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan, the Force Awakens director recently told Fox News: “I can tell you it is an amazing script and the cast is obviously extraordinary.”

“I think it is a thrill to be a part of something that meant so much to me as a kid and to be part of allowing it to mean so much for kids now. It is fun to see it live on in various forms and ways even five years ago I would have never imagined it would have continued and knowing what is coming up is even more exciting,” he added.

The film will star Alden Ehrenreich (who will play a young Han Solo), as well as Game Of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. See a cast photo here.

Meanwhile, work is also underway on ‘Star Wars – Episode 7: The Last Jedi’ – here’s everything we know so far.

