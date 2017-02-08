JK Rowling asks fans to untag her when they’re tweeting about her death

"Let's talk more about when I die. It's cheering me right up."

JK Rowling has politely asked fans to untag her when they’re tweeting about her death.

Sharing a meme predicting how Harry Potter fans will react when she passes away, the author wrote: “This is very sweet, but I won’t be offended if you untag me when making plans for my death.”

When a follower tweeted back at Rowling, “this tweet is gonna blow up when you die,” the author replied: “Yes, let’s talk more about when I die. It’s cheering me right up.”

Rowling is known for her witty and straight-talking tweets, having previously used the social media platform to vent her frustrations over Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party and call out the EU Referendum campaign for being “divisive and bitter”.

Read – JK Rowling and the savage Twitter game: the Harry Potter author’s most sassy tweets

When it was reported that a ‘witch shop’ in Huddersfield had banned Harry Potter fans for not being “real wizards”, Rowling tweeted in response: “Oh yeah? Well I don’t think they’re real wands.”

She also used Twitter to stick up for Madonna after her infamous fall at the Brit Awards in 2015, writing: “Are you the sort of person who gloats when they see a woman falls, or the kind who celebrates a magnificent recovery? #TeamMadonna.”