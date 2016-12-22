JK Rowling responds to huge Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts ‘plot hole’

Fans pointed out the plot hole between the two stories

JK Rowling has responded to the plot hole in Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. The bestselling author was quizzed on Twitter yesterday (December 21) regarding the subject of Queenie’s mind-reading skills in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Queenie practises the art of Legilimency, which allows the caster entry into the victim’s mind. A similar talent was displayed by Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, although not in the exact same way.

A fan pointed out that in Order of the Phoenix, Dumbledore rates Snape as a highly skilled Legilimens and asks him to teach Harry the art of Occlumency (closing your mind) to keep Lord Voldemort from accessing his psyche.

While teaching Harry about Legilimens, Snape says that the “mind isn’t a book to read at leisure”, yet in Fantastic Beasts, Queenie can read people’s minds with apparent ease. Responding to the pitch, Rowling replied on Twitter; “Snape had to train a slight natural ability [in Legilimens],” she wrote. “Queenie was born with a great talent, though she’s not infallible.”

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter spin-off hit cinemas on November 18 after receiving a generally positive response from critics. It earned £15.3 million over its opening weekend in the UK and Ireland.

Rowling penned the script for the prequel movie, which is set around 70 years before the Harry Potter saga begins. The story focuses on Newt Scamander, the author of one of Harry’s Hogwarts text books, and his adventures in New York City. Eddie Redmayne stars as Newt Scamander, heading up a cast that includes Colin Farrell, Katherine Waterston and Samantha Morton.

The writer recently defended the decision to turn the Fantastic Beasts saga into five movies.

“I think, when you realise what story we’re really telling, you’ll understand that it can’t possibly fit in one movie,” Rowling said. Responding to another fan questioning whether the franchise will stop with five, she wrote: “There’s a natural arc to five. You’ll see.”