JK Rowling lends support to Stephen King after Donald Trump blocks him on Twitter

King claims the US President has blocked him from reading his tweets, although he admits it could be a 'hoax'

Stephen King has claimed that Donald Trump has blocked him on Twitter, leading JK Rowling to offer to message her fellow author the President’s tweets.

King – known for horror and thriller novels including Carrie, The Shining and IT – has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past. A recent tweet of King’s reads: “Trump’s cabinet offers a postgraduate-level course in ass-kissing.”

Earlier today (June 13), King took to Twitter to claim that “Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets,” jokingly adding: “I may have to kill myself.”

This led Harry Potter author Rowling to reply: “I still have access. I’ll DM them to you.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

However, King later suggested that the Trump block might be a “hoax”. See his additional tweets on the topic beneath.

Along with King, JK Rowling has also been critical of Trump since his election win last year. In February, Rowling described a Trump press conference as “scarier than Psycho“ and had previously called Trump a “giant orange Twitter egg”.

Rowling has defended her right to criticise the Trump regime, despite not being an American citizen, arguing: “When a man this ignorant & easy to manipulate gets within sniffing distance of the nuclear codes, it’s everyone’s business.”