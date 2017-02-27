JK Rowling teases ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2’

The second 'Fantastic Beasts' film is set to be released on 16 November 2018.

JK Rowling has teased the upcoming sequel to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

The Harry Potter creator, who is writing the scripts for the spin-off franchise, shared a picture of the sequel’s script on Twitter.

The second Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them film is set to be released on 16 November 2018, followed by the third on 20 November 2020. After making a cameo in the first film, Johnny Depp will join the cast properly for the second film. Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller and Zoë Kravitz will all be back too.

Rowling has recently defended her decision to turn the Fantastic Beasts saga, whose first instalment hit cinemas in November, into five movies.

“I think, when you realise what story we’re really telling, you’ll understand that it can’t possibly fit in one movie,” Rowling said. Responding to another fan questioning whether the franchise will stop with five, she wrote: “There’s a natural arc to five. You’ll see.” She has also addressed a plot hole in the first film relating to Queenie’s mind-reading skills.

Meanwhile, this month Rowling has been involved in an ongoing Twitter spat with Piers Morgan, with Morgan’s own son taking the side of Rowling’s in the matter.