JK Rowling trolls Piers Morgan with his own words, as his son shares Harry Potter tattoo

Morgan slams her as an 'intensely private billionaire'

As their ongoing feud continues, JK Rowling has trolled Piers Morgan – while his son has taken her side with a Harry Potter tattoo.

The pair have often come to blows, most recently when Rowling applauded comedian Jim Jefferies for telling Morgan to ‘fuck off‘ live on air.

A bitter Twitter spat ensued, culminating most recently with Rowling sharing a screen grab of an article singing her praises and achievements, writing yesterday “Just been sent this! Could the writer let me know who he is? I’d love to thank him! #Valentines.”

Morgan then attacked her for ‘humblebragging’, saying: “Priceless #humblebrag BS. Nobody plays the celebrity game more abusively or ruthlessly than you, Ms ‘Intensely Private Billionaire'”

It emerged that the article was written by Morgan himself. See events unfold below.

Meanwhile, Morgan’s son and Daily Mail football commentator Spencer has joined the row – seemingly taking Rowling’s side by sharing a photo of his Harry Potter tattoo of the ‘Deathly Hallows’ symbol with the caption “well this is awkward”.

After the image went viral and made international news, Piers then congratulated him for ‘cracking America’.

Recent spats have seen Ewan McGregor pull out of appearing on ‘Good Morning Britain’ for Morgan’s controversial stance on the Women’s March, while Lady Gaga agreed to an interview after he said he was ‘sceptical’ about her claims that she suffered from PTSD after being raped.