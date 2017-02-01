JME to star in Simon Amstell’s new film about veganism

The MC will play himself in the comedian's first feature film

JME is set to star in Simon Amstell‘s upcoming feature film debut Carnage: Swallowing The Past, which is about veganism.

The Boy Better Know MC – a proud vegan – has joined the cast for the comedian’s first feature film, which will launch on BBC iPlayer in the UK in the spring. Set in 2067, the film – which will also be narrated by Amstell – depicts a utopia where everyone on Earth has adopted the vegan lifestyle.

JME joins a stellar cast list for Carnage which already includes Martin Freeman, Joanna Lumley and Dame Eileen Atkins. The MC will play himself in the film, while Kirsty Wark, Lorraine Kelly and Vanessa Feltz will also have short cameos as themselves.

Getty

Commenting on the theme of the film, Amstell said: “I have written and directed a film about veganism. I’m sorry.”

Victoria Jayne, head of content for BBC iPlayer, expounded on what people can expect from Amstell’s film. “In a culture obsessed by what’s on our plates, Carnage imaginatively challenges our attitude towards eating meat, fish and cheese triangles. Prepare to never look at your dinner the same way again.”

Back in December, JME revealed that he plans to open his own vegan restaurant in the near future. He also appealed to food production companies to approach him in regards to developing a new plant-based meal.