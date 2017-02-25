Jodie Foster and Michael J Fox speak at rally for immigration rights

The event was organised by the United Talent Agency as an alternative to their usual Oscars party

Actors Jodie Foster, Michael J Fox and Keegan-Michael Key last night attended a rally in support of immigration rights, weeks after the Trump administration imposed the so-called ‘Muslim ban’.

The ‘United Voices’ rally was organised by the United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills.

According to the organisers, the event was set up to “express the creative community’s support for freedom of speech and artistic expression and stand against policies of exclusion and division.”

Speaking at the event, Fox called turning immigrants away “an assault on human dignity,” and recounted his own difficulties with applying for US citizenship two decades earlier. Foster told the crowd, “This year is a very different year, and it’s time to show up. It’s time to engage.”

Security officials estimated that 1,500 people showed up at the event, which was held as an alternative to the agency’s usual Oscars party.

Oscar nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who is boycotting the Oscars in response to the Muslim ban, told the crowd by video link, “Filmmakers can break stereotypes around the world by turning their cameras to capture shared human qualities. Your actions are heartwarming.”

Meanwhile, it was today revealed that a cinematographer who worked on the Best Documentary Short nominated The White Helmets had been refused entry to the US for the Oscars ceremony, where he was due to attend.