John Boyega discusses ‘amazing’ ‘Star Wars’ send-off for Carrie Fisher
'The Last Jedi' will be the final 'Star Wars' movie to feature the iconic Princess Leia actor
John Boyega has revealed new details about how the next Star Wars film will deal with Carrie Fisher‘s death.
The iconic Princess Leia actor passed away last December after suffering a severe cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Fisher has already been confirmed to appear in The Last Jedi, the next installment in the sci-fi blockbuster franchise in which she shared “many scenes” with Boyega.
“It sends her off in a very amazing way,” the actor, who plays Finn in the movie, told ABC. “She is still kept alive in this franchise and that’s the beauty of it – she lives forever in a sense.”
Boyega also discussed how he felt when he heard Fisher had died, saying he had been in Nigeria with his family at the time. “It was a strange, strange feeling,” he said. “I felt like everybody in the cast and obviously around the world went silent for a bit.”
The Last Jedi will be the final Star Wars film to feature Fisher, who died before work on its follow-up, Episode IX had begun. Lucasfilms president Kathy Kennedy confirmed that Fisher will not play a part in the final film of the sequel trilogy earlier this year, despite the actor’s brother Todd claiming she would be.
Kennedy said during an appearance on Good Morning America that Todd must have gotten confused, as The Fader reports. “We finished everything in [Episode] VIII and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie,” she said. “Unfortunately Carrie passed away so by the time we were well underway with Episode IX in our thoughts, we had not written the script yet.”
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is due to arrive in cinemas on December 14 in the UK and December 15 elsewhere. Episode IX is scheduled for release on May 23, 2019.