John Boyega teases ‘frustrating’ ‘Star Wars 8’ scenes

John Boyega has teased “frustrating” scenes for his character in the forthcoming Star Wars 8 movie.

The actor played Finn in 2015’s The Force Awakens and will reprise the role in The Last Jedi, which is due out later this year.

Boyega posted an image on his Instagram page of him next to a framed illustration of himself looking frustrated with the word BIO-HEXACRYPT underneath.

He captioned the post: “A gift from @riancjohnson expressing my frustration with the most complex Star Wars lingo. You’ll find out more later!”

As the Daily Express reports, fans have begun trying to guess what the unusual term means. Reddit users have theorised that it means using someone’s DNA to gain security access or is related to magic.

They have also used information that has already leaked to suggest it relates to Finn breaking into a First Order base.

Meanwhile, The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams believes that Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill will win an Oscar for his role in the upcoming Star Wars film, The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be Episode VIII and the second of the sequel trilogy, following Abrams’ 2015 film. Rian Johnson will direct this time, with the film expected for release in December.

Speaking to The New York Daily News, Abrams said: “I think we are all going to be very upset if he does not win an Oscar, and no one more upset than Mark.”

Hamill has never been nominated for an Academy Award, but Abrams feels he is more than deserving: “He is hysterically funny,” Abrams said. “He has done comedy. He is an amazing guy — he can do anything.”

The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Disney’s CEO has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

Meanwhile, fans were recently debating whether the “Jedi” part of the next Star Wars title, The Last Jedi, is plural or singular, with various language translations called into play.

