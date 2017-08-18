John Boyega confirms Tom Hardy will have an uncredited cameo in ‘The Last Jedi’

The 'Taboo' and 'Mad Max' actor will have some role in the forthcoming film, according to the Finn actor

John Boyega has appeared to confirm that Tom Hardy will have a cameo in the upcoming Star Wars film The Last Jedi.

The latest installment of the sci-fi franchise will arrive in UK cinemas on December 14, with the US release falling a day later on December 15.

Ahead of the film’s release, Boyega – who plays Finn – appeared in a interview to let slip about one particularly A-list cameo in the new movie.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 today (August 18), Boyega was asked about the time Princes William and Harry visited the set of The Last Jedi in April 2016, which sparked speculation that the two royals had also filmed short cameos for The Last Jedi.

“I think they took that scene out,” he joked about their purported cameo. “I’ve had enough with those secrets. They came on set. They were there. I’m sick of hiding it. I think it was leaked, anyway. There were images.

“Every time I get asked, I have to dodge it,” he continued. “I’m tired of dodging it. They were there. So was Tom Hardy.”

If Hardy does make a cameo in The Last Jedi, then he will join the likes of Daniel Craig (who played a Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens) and Gary Barlow in recently making short appearances in a Star Wars film.

Earlier this week, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson confirmed that the mystery of Rey’s parents will finally be settled in the new movie.