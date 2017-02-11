John Carpenter teases new music for upcoming ‘Halloween’ movie

The composer also reveals the director and writer of the 2018 film.

Director John Carpenter has hinted that he may create more original music for the upcoming reboot of the Halloween franchise. It was reported earlier last year that Carpenter is to be executive producer on a new film in the franchise – the first time he’s worked on the horror series since 1981.

Carpenter directed and co-wrote the original Halloween film in 1978 and co-produced Halloween II but has since had no involvement in the subsequent eight films of the franchise. Writing on Facebook, Carpenter revealed the director and writer of the upcoming movie, as well as teasing his involvement with the score.

“David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team. David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed,” he wrote.

“David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away,” he continued before adding, “I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool.”

He also revealed the release date of the film – October 19, 2018.

The new movie will be a reboot of the saga, with Black Swan executive producer David Thwaites overseeing the film with Carpenter. Speaking at the time of the film’s announcement, Carpenter said: “Thirty-eight years after the original Halloween, I’m going to try to make the tenth sequel the scariest of them all.”

The original Halloween introduced masked slasher Michael Myers, played by Nick Castle, with veteran horror actor Donald Pleasence as Myers’ arch enemy Dr Loomis. The first eight Halloween films were a continuing saga, though Myers didn’t appear in Halloween III: Season Of The Witch.

Following 2002’s eighth film Halloween: Resurrection, there have been remakes of the original two Halloween films, which were directed by heavy metal singer Rob Zombie.

As well as Halloween, Carpenter has directed Assault On Precinct 13, Big Trouble In Little China and The Thing. Following his most recent film The Ward in 2010, Carpenter has mainly focused on music, releasing albums ‘Lost Themes’ and ‘Lost Themes II’.