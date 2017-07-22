‘Home Alone’ actor John Heard has passed away

Heard was best known for his role as Peter McAllister in the 'Home Alone' movies.

Award-winning actor John Heard has passed away at the age of 72.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed but it has been reported that he was found dead in the hotel where he was recovering after undergoing back surgery.

According to TMZ, Heard was found by a hotel maid. Emergency services were called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Best known for his role as Peter McAllister in the Home Alone movies, Heard also won an Emmy for his portrayal of corrupt detective Vin Makazian in The Sopranos.

Heard also appeared in a variety of 80s and 90s movies, including Cat People, Cutter’s Way, Heart Beat, After Hours, The Trip To Bountiful, The Telephone and Big.

Heard married Superman actor Margot Kidder in 1979 for just six days. In 1988, he married Sharon Heard and the couple had two children together – Annika and Max Heard. Max Heard sadly passed away in 2016.

The pair divorced in 1996 and John Heard later married Lana Pritchard in May 2010, before the pair split in December 2010. He has another child – John Matthew Heard – with actress Melissa Leo.

Fans have been paying tribute to the actor on social media, with one user writing: “RIP John Heard. You will always be the dad I wish I had so I could accidentally be left at home and also end up in New York. A sad day.”