‘John Wick 3’ release date revealed

Keanu Reeves returns to the starring role

The release date for John Wick 3 has been revealed after the huge success of this year’s sequel.

The first film, John Wick, grossed $88 million worldwide in 2014, while the 2017 sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2, grossed an impressive $171.5 million worldwide.

Lionsgate have set a release date for May 17, 2019 for John Wick: Chapter 3. Keanu Reeves will return for his starring role as John Wick.

Earlier this year, Keanu Reeves spoke about the possibility of reviving The Matrix franchise.

Asked about a fourth film by Yahoo! Movies, Reeves replied: “The Wachowskis would have to be involved. They would have to write it and direct it, and then we’d see where the story is.”

He added: “That’d be weird, but why not? People die, stories don’t.”

Writer-directors The Wachowkis have more recently overseen cult Netflix sci-fi series Sense8. Their last film was the notorious 2015 flop Jupiter Ascending starring Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis.

Reeves also spoke about bringing back another of his iconic film franchises, Bill & Ted.

Discussing the plot of the mooted third movie, Reeves said: “Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven’t done that. The pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, and then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don’t write the song it’s just not the world, it’s the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart.”