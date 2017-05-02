Johnny Depp accused of paying someone so he doesn’t have to remember his film lines

Star's former management describe his 'clear and epic' sense of entitlement

Johnny Depp’s former business managers have claimed that the star pays an individual to feed him his lines on film sets so he no longer has to memorise them.

The actor recently sued The Management Group, accusing them of collecting $28 million in contingent fees that he never agreed to, and generally acting financially irresponsible. The company later counter-sued Depp, claiming that he is responsible for his own reckless spending.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, attorney Michael Kump alleges in an amended complaint filed Monday (May 1) that Depp spends hundreds of thousands of dollars for a “sound engineer [to] be kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorize his lines”.

The Management Group go on to describe Depp’s sense of entitlement as “clear and epic”, adding: “Depp listened to no one, including TMG and his other advisors, and he demanded they fund a lifestyle that was extravagant and extreme… Ultimately, Depp and/or his sister and personal manager, Elisa Christie Dembrowski, knowingly approved all of Depp’s expenditures.”

“Depp’s extravagant spending has often been marked by a lack of impulse control,” Kump adds. “In retrospect, it appears that Depp may suffer from a compulsive spending disorder, which will be proven in this action through a mental examination of Depp … and expert testimony. On information and belief, Depp’s flagrant bragging about his senseless and extreme spending to The Wall Street Journal is further evidence of his psychological issues.”

Depp recently told The Wall Street Journal: “It’s my money. If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it’s my thing”.

It was previously reported that Depp spent $3million to fire Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon.

Depp spent much of last year embroiled in a divorce settlement with Amber Heard, after footage emerged of him throwing a wine glass at her. Then Marilyn Manson came to his defence, describing him as “one of the nicest people he’d ever met”.

He was also listed among the most overpaid actors of 2016, and made a special guest appearance in ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them‘. The good news is, that Kate Bush would like him to play her in a movie of her life.

Depp has not yet responded to these latest claims.