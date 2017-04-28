Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland

He previously made an appearance as the Mad Hatter at the theme park

Johnny Depp surprised fans at Disneyland when he made a surprise appearance as Pirates Of The Caribbean‘s Jack Sparrow.

The actor popped up in character waving a sword and shouting to passing visitors on the film ride at the California theme park. You can view footage below.

Many fans took to Twitter to post footage and express their delight. One wrote: “I think Johnny Depp hanging around the Pirates Of The Caribbean ride dressed as Jack Sparrow is the coolest thing ever.”

Another said: “Just seeing the videos of Johnny Depp dressed up as Jack Sparrow at Disneyland is making me emotional, I can’t imagine if I had been there.”

Depp previously surprised tourists at Disneyland last year when he made a guest appearance as the Mad Hatter from Alice Through The Looking Glass.

A large mirror was placed in the US theme park which appeared like it was digitally displaying a poster from the film, but it was actually a live video stream of Depp, who initially stayed still before catching onlookers by surprise.

Video footage showed him winking and waving, saying “Hello”, “Pssst” or “Why you looking at me like that?” to unknowing theme park visitors.

Meanwhile, the first look at Orlando Bloom’s return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise was recently revealed in a teaser trailer for the series’ new film, Salazar’s Revenge.

He will play his old character Will Turner. Turner was last seen in the Pirates films manning the Flying Dutchman ship, and the new teaser suggests that Turner’s time in the wilderness – which has caused him to sport barnacles on his face – will end in the new film.

The fifth installment in Disney’s swashbuckling film series will be released worldwide on May 26. First reactions to the film from industry insiders and critics were positive following preview screenings.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Sir Paul McCartney will make a cameo appearance in the new Pirates film – with an extra scene added once filming had wrapped to allow the Beatle to briefly star in Salazar’s Revenge.