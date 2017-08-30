New Joker origins movie will reportedly be “super dark and real”

Tackling the Joker's difficult childhood

More details have been rumoured about the upcoming Joker origins movie, directed by Todd Phillips.

The new film was announced last week and will form part of the DC Extended Universe. The Joker was last seen in Suicide Squad, played by Jared Leto. Martin Scorsese is set to produce the film.

The actor and former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub has already hinted that he may know some details for the film, which has yet to be given a release date. Speaking to the Joe Rogan experience, Schaub, who is friends with Phillips, explained: “It’s dark. It’s like a dark Joker. As a kid, he had a permanent smile and everyone made fun of him. It’s like on the streets of Brooklyn. It’s super dark and real.” You can hear Schaub talking about the Joker movie at around 1h03m:

Further discussion on the show suggested that Leto would not be reprising his role as the Joker. It is not yet clear whether Schaub’s claims are true.

The rumours follow news last week that a Joker and Harley Quinn spin-off movie would also be released soon, following the success of Suicide Squad.