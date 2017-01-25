Jon Voight says Miley Cyrus and Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump message is ‘treason’

Trump was sworn in as President last week

Jon Voight has accused Miley Cyrus and Shia LaBeouf of treason for protesting against US President Donald Trump.

The Ray Donovan star, who is a staunch supporter of Trump said he was dismayed by the protests that marred the President’s inauguration over the weekend, and he singled out Cyrus, who attended the Women’s March in Los Angeles, and LaBeouf for the launch of his four-year anti-Trump art project.

“When you see the young people like Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus, they have a lot of followers, young people are looking at them and what are they teaching?” he told TMZ in a video you can watch below.

“They’re teaching treason, they’re teaching going up against the government, not accepting the will of the people on this Presidency and it’s a very sad day when I see this.”

Voight, who opened the pre-inauguration festivities with a speech last Thurdsay (January 19), also said he could not understand why so many of his peers in Hollywood took part in protests and demonstrations.

“It’s a very sad thing for me to witness what they’re doing,” he added. “They have a huge amount of influence.

“This marching against the government and against the President is very serious.”

LaBeouf recently shut down a white supremacist who tried to hijack his #HeWillNotDivideUs art project/anti-Trump protest livestream.

He launched the project last week (January 20) shortly before Trump’s inauguration, describing it as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism”.

A Twitter account for the project recently posted a clip of a man appearing to shout racist slogans, including David Lane’s Fourteen Words, into the camera lens.

LaBeouf then confronted the man, yelling “He will not divide us” repeatedly into his face until he leaves.

