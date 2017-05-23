Joss Whedon replaces Zack Snyder on ‘Justice League’ following family tragedy

The movie is still currently scheduled to be released on its original release date

Zack Snyder has stepped down from directing the forthcoming Justice League movie after suffering a family tragedy.

The majority of filming had already been completed on the film ahead of the change in Snyder’s circumstance.

In a new interview with his wife and Justice League producer Deborah, the director revealed to The Hollywood Reporter his 20-year-old daughter Autumn had taken her own life in March. He is now taking time off to look after the rest of his family as they come to terms with her death.

“In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it,” he said.

He continued: “The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming. And in the last two months, I’ve come to the realization. I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I’m having a hard time.”

Joss Whedon will take over for Snyder for shooting additional scenes and post-prodcution on the DC superhero movie, which is still scheduled for release on November 17.