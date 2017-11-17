Joss Whedon upsets ‘Justice League’ fans after liking controversial tweet

"You are absolutely repulsive"

Joss Whedon has upset Justice League fans after he appeared to like a tweet that described the movie’s chief antagonist as “the worst comic book villain of all time”.

The tweet came from Vanity Fair writer Joanna Robinson, who shared a photo of villain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) alongside one of Malekith, the primary antagonist in Thor: The Dark World.

“#JusticeLeague’s Steppenwolf is the worst comic book movie villain of all time and not even Malekith the Accursed comes close”, she wrote.

Along with Robinson’s original tweet, Whedon also liked a series of follow up tweets in which she shared her greatest villains – including Heath Ledger’s Joker and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

But Whedon’s subtle endorsement didn’t go unnoticed by Justice League fans, who criticised him for his lack of loyalty having replaced Zack Snyder as director in January following personal tragedy.

“You are absolutely repulsive. How dare you even like this tweet? Your fingerprints are all over this film & you have yet to voice out any kind of support for it. You are despicable & you have singlehandedly ruined @ZackSnyder’s #JusticeLeague”, one Justice League fan wrote.

Another said: “Hey @joss. It’s one thing to not promote a film you completed.

“But to have the lack of decency & the unmitigated gall to like tweets trashing a film that YOU took over for Zack in his time of mourning is disgusting. If you don’t like it, then we all rather have you simply shut up.”

But it wasn’t total criticism. Others defended Whedon’s right to effectively criticise his own work.

“Y’all DC fanboys/girls need to stfu about Joss Whedon”, one user wrote.

“Just because he did rewrites/reshoots on JL doesn’t mean he’s forefitted his right to agree with criticisms of his own work or criticize them himself.”

Justice League was released in cinemas yesterday and received a decidedly lukewarm reception from critics.

It’s also got two post-credits sequences that seemingly hint at the future direction of the DCEU.