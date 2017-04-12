Jude Law is to play young Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’

The series has already been confirmed to be a five-movie franchise

Jude Law is set to play a young version of Harry Potter character Dumbledore in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

The original movie was released to huge acclaim last year and has already been confirmed to expand to a five-movie franchise by writer JK Rowling.

Law has been cast for the role by director David Yates, who will take the helm again in the second film having directed the first.

“Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him,” said Yates in a statement, the Guardian reports.

“I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as JK Rowling reveals this very different time in his life.”

The film is also set to feature Johnny Depp, who will reprise his role of Gellert Grindelward, the villain originally seen in Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone and, later, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows.