Judy Garland’s ex-husband alleged she was groped by Munchkin actors on the ‘Wizard of Oz’ set

Sid Luft made the allegations in his newly-released posthumous memoir

The ex-husband of Judy Garland has claimed that the teenage actress was groped on the set of The Wizard of Oz by a number of the actors who played Munchkins in the film.

The classic film adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s novella was released in 1939, starring a 17-year-old Garland in the lead role as Dorothy. Directed by Victor Fleming, the version is widely considered to be the iconic cinematic adaptation of the tale.

However, Garland’s ex-husband Sid Luft – her third marriage, which lasted from 1952-1965 – has alleged that filming was marred by sexual assault. Luft, who died in 2005, has just had his memoir Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland posthumously published, in which he makes the allegation that Garland was groped by some of the actors who played Munchkins in the film.

“They would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress,” Luft wrote. “The men were 40 or more years old. They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small.”

Garland, who died in 1969, had previously spoken out against the behaviour of the Munchkin actors, calling them “little drunks… [who] got smashed every night. They [the producers] picked them up in butterfly nets.”