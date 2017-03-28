‘Jumanji’ reboot film title and plot revealed

There's no board game in the new movie

Footage from the new Jumanji movie has been shown at Sony’s CinemaCon, with the film’s official title also revealed.

The film, set for release on December 22, follows the classic 1995 film of the same name (itself adapted from Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 children’s book) and has been in development since 2012.

The movie will see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in lead roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it has been confirmed that the new movie will be titled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Its premise has been described as focussing on the story of “four high schoolers in detention”: “Their teacher orders them to clean out the basement of the school, and they find an old video game console, which features the game Jumanji. You pick a character, and as the teens learn you are that person in the game … which transports you to a jungle.”

“One rather nerdy boy is surprised (and rather pleased) to see he’s got the muscles of The Rock. The popular girl in school is horrified to learn she’s got the body of Jack Black.”

Previously, actress Gillan defended the film from criticism of sexism after its first official photo was revealed.

Johnson also assured fans that the sequel will honour the star of the 1995 Jumanji film, the late Robin Williams. The actor – who is also serving as a producer on the project – wrote on his Instagram back in May that he had “love and respect for Williams,” who died in 2014.