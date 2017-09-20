'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' will be released on December 20

A second trailer has been released for the new Jumanji movie.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is the sequel to the 1995 fantasy adventure film and stars a cast that includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan (Doctor Who) and more. The likes of Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff and Morgan Turner also appear.

Following its first trailer release in June, this new trailer sees the main characters learning their strengths and weakness in the Jumanji video game and Kevin Hart’s character exploding after eating cake. Watch below.

The film has been directed by Jake Kasdan while the screenplay was written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

As well as starring in the movie, Johnson will also serve as executive producer alongside Kasdan, Dany Garcia, Ted Field and Mike Weber.

The film has been in development since 2012. Its premise has been described as focussing on the story of “four high schoolers in detention”: “Their teacher orders them to clean out the basement of the school, and they find an old video game console, which features the game Jumanji. You pick a character, and as the teens learn you are that person in the game … which transports you to a jungle.

“One rather nerdy boy is surprised (and rather pleased) to see he’s got the muscles of The Rock. The popular girl in school is horrified to learn she’s got the body of Jack Black.”

Previously, actress Gillan defended the film from criticism of sexism after its first official photo was revealed.

Johnson also assured fans that the sequel will honour the star of the 1995 Jumanji film, the late Robin Williams.The actor – who is also serving as a producer on the project – wrote on his Instagram back in May that he had “love and respect for Williams,” who died in 2014.