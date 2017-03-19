The female cast members will participate in a live read-through to raise money for the sexual health organisation

The cast of Juno will participate in a reunion next month to raise money for Planned Parenthood, it has been announced.

The female cast members, including Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner, will participate in a live read through of the script on April 7th at the Ace Theater in LA. The male parts in the film, including those played by Michael Cera and Jason Bateman, will be filled by actresses. The read-through will be led by original Juno director Jason Reitman.

The event is a direct response to Republican efforts to cut funding to the sexual health organisation.

Reitman told EW: “Like many other people, I felt like I wanted to do something. I wanted to find a way to contribute to the causes that have never felt more important. It occurred to me that I have this show that could be used as a tool to not only raise money for causes that need the help, but could serve as an opportunity for a group like Planned Parenthood to connect with an audience who can be presented with new ideas, or even an action item.

“Considering how much this election has done against women and what Planned Parenthood has done for women I thought it would be cool to hear this script with an all-female voice,” he continued.

The film, which tells the story of a pregnant teen’s decision to give her baby up for adoption, turns ten this year.