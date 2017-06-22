Jurassic World 2 gets official title, poster and release date

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is coming next year

The sequel to Jurassic World is coming next year.

Titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the release date and poster for the new dinosaur action movie were shared this afternoon (June 22), with the caption “In one year, life finds a way.”

Due for release on June 22nd 2018, take a look at the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom poster below.

The official title, release date and poster for the Jurassic World sequel comes after filming began back in February of this year. In a subsequent interview, star Chris Pratt (who will be reprising his role as Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady) revealed that the new film is set to be “darker” and “scarier” than its predecessor – a statement which was backed up by the film’s director JA Bayona. Jeff Goldblum is also set to return to the series, picking up his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Some leaked images have emerged from the set of the film possibly confirming the return of two familiar dinosaurs which both featured in the original Jurassic Park film in 1993 – check those out here – while producer Frank Marshall shared the first official image back in March. Director JA Bayona is taking over from Jurassic World director Colin Treverrow, who is focussing on directing Star Wars: Episode IX.

The 2015 film remains the fourth highest grossing film of all time, making $1.6 billion at the global box office.