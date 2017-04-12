New photos from the set of ‘Jurassic World 2’ emerge

Two familiar dinosaurs from the original film seem set to return in the forthcoming movie, which is expected to be released in 2018

New fan-shot photos from the set of Jurassic World 2 have emerged.

Filming of the second installment in the rebooted dinosaur movie series officially began back in February, with an Instagram image posted by castmember Bryce Dallas Howard confirming that production was underway. JA Bayona is directing the new film, having taken over from Jurassic World‘s Colin Trevorrow – who will helm Star Wars: Episode IX.

Fresh photographs from the UK set in Hawley have now emerged on social media, with the images purportedly taken from outside one of the production buildings. Two dinosaurs from the 1993 original Jurassic Park look set to make a comeback in Jurassic World 2, with animatronic versions of Apatosaurus and the Dilophosaurus spotted in the new photos – the latter dinosaur having made a memorable appearance in Jurassic Park.

See the new photographs from the set of Jurassic World 2 below.

While these new images are unofficial, Bayona did share the first official image from the film last month. Very little is known about the new movie’s plot, though Bayona hinted last year that the sequel will feel “darker and scarier”.

The new film’s official title has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to hit screens worldwide on July 22, 2018.