‘Jurassic World 2’ producer shares first picture from the sequel’s set

Sequel starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard is shooting now in London.

Film producer Frank Marshall has shared the first picture from Jurassic World 2.

The dino sequel started shooting last month in London, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles from 2015’s hit reboot.

New cast members for the follow-up include James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Geraldine Chaplin and Justice Smith. The picture shared by Marshall shows a young girl looking out onto what seems to be a dinosaur museum.

The new film’s official title has yet to be confirmed, though it’s set for release on July 22, 2018. JA Bayona (The Impossible, A Monster Calls) is directing, taking over the director’s chair from Jurassic World‘s Colin Trevorrow. Trevorrow remains on board as an executive producer alongside Steven Spielberg.

Very little is known about the new movie’s plot, though Bayona told Digital Spy last year that the sequel will feel “darker and scarier”.

“Obviously when you have Chris Pratt, it will also be very funny,” he added. “But it will be darker. It is a second step in a trilogy, and the second step is always dark as in The Empire Strikes Back or the Wrath Of Khan, which are the examples you always get.”

“The film takes the story where it has never been before. To me, it surprised me. We are going to places where the saga has never been before, and at the same time we are paying tribute to the franchise. We will take it a step further. There are things that will happen that people are not expecting and they really are shocking.”

