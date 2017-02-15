‘Jurassic World 2’ production begins in London

Part of the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster is being shot in London's Pinewood Studio.

Production for the sequel to Jurassic World has gotten underway in London.

The first part of the film will be shot in London’s Pinewood Studio before moving to Hawaii.

Producer Frank Marshall, who has frequently collaborated with Steven Spielberg, revealed that work has begun on the film on his Twitter account, posting a photo from his London headquarters.

New hints about the plot of the forthcoming film have also emerged after Universal Pictures registered two new domain names, IslaNublarRescueMission.com and AllCreaturesHaveRights.com.

Colin Trevorrow, who is returning to co-write and produce the sequel, while ceding the director’s chair to J.A. Bayona, previously suggested that the film will tackle the issue of animal rights.

“The dinosaurs will be a parable of the treatment animals receive today: the abuse, medical experimentation, pets, having wild animals in zoos like prisons, the use the military has made of them, animals as weapons,” he said in a speech at the Sitges Film Festival last year.

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and B.D. Wong (Dr. Henry Wu) are all reprising their roles from the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World. New additions to the cast will include Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and, the most recent addition, Ted Levine.

Jurassic World 2 is set for release on June 22, 2018.