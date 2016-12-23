The characters of Lex Luthor and Queen Hippolyta have been added to the film

Jesse Eisenberg and Connie Nielson have been confirmed for the upcoming Justice League film.

Eisenberg will reprise his Batman v Superman role as villain Lex Luthor. Danish actor Nielson, who will appear in the upcoming DC film Wonder Woman as Queen Hippolyta (the mother of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman) will also feature in Justice League.

Justice League is due for release on November 17. Set a few months after the events of Batman v Superman, it follows Batman and Wonder Woman as they create a team of superheroes to face the villain Steppenwolf and the threat of Parademons.

Back in May Eisenberg hinted at his involvement with the film, commenting, “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, because I feel like there’s probably some drone following me from DC, and if I say anything wrong I get, you know, picked off. But yeah I think so, and I love it, and I love everybody who’s in it. You know, it’s a really talented group of people.”

He joins Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Ben Affleck as Batman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Photos of Simmons training in the gym for his role went viral in June; the actor’s personal trainer later said his goal was to have “sick arms”.

Batman V Superman, which came out in March, has now grossed over $870 million (£595 million) at the global box office despite a generally negative response from critics. On review aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s approval rating is a lowly 27%.