Watch the first full-length ‘Justice League’ trailer

The film stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher.

The first official full-length trailer for Justice League was released today (March 25). A teaser trailer for the DC superhero flick arrived during Comic-Con eight months ago.

Set a few months after Batman v Superman, Justice League follows Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) who become aware of the alien threat posed by the forces of Darkseid and Steppenwolf.

They gather a team to fight back, which includes The Flash (Ezra Miller), Arthur “Aquaman” Curry (Jason Momoa) and Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), whose lifesaving technological enhancement turn him into Cyborg. You can see the trailer below.

In December, Jesse Eisenberg and Connie Nielson officially joined the cast of the upcoming film from director Zack Snyder.

Eisenberg will reprise his Batman v Superman role as villain Lex Luthor. Danish actor Nielson, who has been cast in the upcoming DC film Wonder Woman as Queen Hippolyta (the mother of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman), will also feature in Justice League. Amy Adams will also reprise her role as Lois Lane.

Meanwhile, Man Of Steel star Henry Cavill has dropped a huge hint that the Green Lantern will make an appearance in the forthcoming Justice League movie.

Posting an image on his Instagram account, Cavill captioned it: “Since I came off the ol knee injury I’ve been steadily increasing my training work load,” he wrote. “I know it’s irritating when people say this but it genuinely does feel so good to be back in it. I’m not destroying myself every day.

“Just working towards improvement by pushing hard enough to elicit change. Nothing funny to post here, it’s deadly serious because I’ve got to make sure that I’m bigger than Green Lantern….Wait whaaat?”

Warner Bros production president Greg Silverman said last March that we wouldn’t meet Green Lantern until a Justice League sequel, but that may not now be the case.

Justice League is due for release on November 17.