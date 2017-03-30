The ‘Justice League’ movie’s epic runtime has been revealed

It's nearly 20 minutes longer than 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

The Justice League movie apparently has an epic runtime even longer than Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

According to IMDb, the ensemble superhero movie clocks in at 170 minutes – nearly 20 minutes longer than Batman v Superman, which had a runtime of 151 minutes.

Directed by Zack Snyder, who also directed Batman v Superman, Justice League is scheduled for release on November 17. Set a few months after the events of Batman v Superman, it follows Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman as they create a team of superheroes to face the villain Steppenwolf and the threat of Parademons.

The first full-length trailer for the film was released earlier this week.

Affleck and Gadot are joined in the film by Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Photos of Simmons training in the gym for his role went last year; the actor’s personal trainer later said his goal was to have “sick arms”.

Batman V Superman, which came out in March 2016, grossed over $870 million (£595 million) at the global box office despite a generally negative response from critics. On review aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s approval rating is a lowly 27%.