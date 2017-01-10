Kanye West collaborator calls ‘La La Land’ “fascist”

Elon Rutberg has blasted the Oscar contender

Elon Rutberg, who has regularly collaborated with Kanye West, has called the Oscar contender La La Land “fascist.”

Rutberg has worked extensively with West in recent years, co-writing songs such as ‘New Slaves’, ‘Black Skinhead’ and ‘Wolves’. He was also credited as a ‘Creative Director’ on West’s Yeezus tour, which ran from 2013-14.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Rutberg took aim at the Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-starring film, which dominated Sunday’s (January 8) Golden Globe awards and is expected to enjoy further success at next month’s Academy Awards.

La La Land

While clarifying that La La Land “contains a lot of really lovely work by many talented people”, Rutberg said that the Damien Chazelle-directed film is “an act of destructive naivete in a historical moment requiring depth, clarity and refined thought.”

“‘Fascism’ is a conspiracy of business and military elites to seize control, and use whatever means necessary to sedate its populace,” he wrote. “Read: throw money at an empowered director (after an admittedly fantastic film), and enable him to use his sizable talent without the benefit of actually challenging him on his ideas. You have now used your money as a means to weaponize dangerous naïveté.”

See saved screenshots of Rutberg’s tweets – who stated before deleting that the “tweets [would be] gone in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1… #treatTwitterlikeSnapchat” – below (via Pitchfork).

