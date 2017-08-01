"The #1 comedy in America!"

Yesterday, it was announced that Anthony Scaramucci would depart his role as White House Communications Director after a tumultuous 10 day spell.

During his brief stint in the role, the man known as “The Mooch” attracted controversy after referring to then head of staff Reince Priebus as a “paranoid schizophrenic” in a revealing conservation with a reporter from The New Yorker.

But as Americans continue to react to his departure, actress Kate Hudson has had perhaps the best reaction of all – after sharing a mocked up poster of her 2003 film How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days.

In the post, Scaramucci is seen posing alongside Trump, with both superimposed into the movie’s poster.

Captioning the snap, Hudson wrote: “Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!”

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote: “You’re a fucking savage, I love it”.

Another said: “You made it look good, this clown just makes everything he touches look tainted. Funny AF.”

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney recently revealed that he had turned his talents to Donald Trump – after recording a song about the US President.

Speaking to students at Liverpool’s Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA), he said: ““Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy that you’ve got to address it.”