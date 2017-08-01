Kate Hudson’s reaction to Anthony Scaramucci’s resignation is brilliant
"The #1 comedy in America!"
Yesterday, it was announced that Anthony Scaramucci would depart his role as White House Communications Director after a tumultuous 10 day spell.
During his brief stint in the role, the man known as “The Mooch” attracted controversy after referring to then head of staff Reince Priebus as a “paranoid schizophrenic” in a revealing conservation with a reporter from The New Yorker.
But as Americans continue to react to his departure, actress Kate Hudson has had perhaps the best reaction of all – after sharing a mocked up poster of her 2003 film How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days.
In the post, Scaramucci is seen posing alongside Trump, with both superimposed into the movie’s poster.
Captioning the snap, Hudson wrote: “Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!”
Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote: “You’re a fucking savage, I love it”.
Another said: “You made it look good, this clown just makes everything he touches look tainted. Funny AF.”
Meanwhile, Paul McCartney recently revealed that he had turned his talents to Donald Trump – after recording a song about the US President.
Speaking to students at Liverpool’s Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA), he said: ““Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy that you’ve got to address it.”