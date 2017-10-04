Kate Winslet and James Cameron reunite for ‘Avatar’ sequels

The pair last worked together on 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet has joined the cast for James Cameron‘s upcoming Avatar sequels, reuniting the pair for the first time since 1997’s Titanic.

Winslet played Rose DeWitt Bukater in Cameron’s 90s ‘disaster film’ blockbuster, which was the highest grossing film of all time until Avatar‘s release in 2009.

Now, two decades on, the two are set to reunite, with Winslet joining the cast of Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels. As Deadline report, Cameron says: “Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

Last week, production officially began on James Cameron’s for sequels to the original Avatar. The films are set for release between 2020 and and 2025.

This year marks eight years since the first Avatar movie hit cinemas, which means Avatar 2 will arrive a full eleven years after the first installment.

However, the director isn’t worried about the delay between movies, comparing it to the success of follow-up films such as Terminator 2 and Aliens. “It was a seven-year gap between The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, seven year gap between Alien and Aliens,” he told CNN.