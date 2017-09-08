Kate Winslet criticised after defending working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

"I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men," Winslet says

Kate Winslet has been criticised after she defended working with both Woody Allen and Roman Polanski in a recent interview.

In 1992, Allen was accused of sexual abuse by Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter with Mia Farrow. Allen denied the allegations at the time. While no charges were brought and the investigation not pursued, the star’s career has been dogged by the claims since.

Polanski pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 1978 when 13-year-old Samantha Geimer accused him of drugging her and sexually assaulting her. Last month, the director faced fresh accusations of sexual assault after another woman came forward, claiming he sexually abused her when she was 16.

Winslet worked with Polanski on his 2011 film Carnage and is currently working with Allen on Wonder Wheel, an upcoming movie also starring Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple and Jim Belushi.

Speaking to the New York Times recently, Winslet was asked whether she considered the allegations against Allen before accepting the role. “Of course one thinks about it,” she said. “But at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person.”

She continued: “Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth.” Winslet also called the opportunity to work with Allen as a “now or never” offer, adding: “I knew my parents would be incredibly proud of me working with Woody Allen.”

Winslet has since been criticised for her comments online.”The fact that Kate Winslet and so many other actors fully ignore the accusations against Woody Allen and Roman Polanski is appalling,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “I can’t believe Kate Winslet not only defended Woody Allen but brought up Polanski when she wasn’t even asked… WHAT are you doing, girl??”

Winslet has not yet responded to the criticism.