Keanu Reeves reveals how he could be persuaded to make ‘The Matrix 4’

Reeves and his Matrix castmate Laurence Fishburne have recently reunited in John Wick: Chapter Two, which is playing in cinemas now, but it has been over 13 years since their last outings as Neo and Morpheus.

Asked about a fourth film by Yahoo! Movies, Reeves replied: “The Wachowskis would have to be involved. They would have to write it and direct it, and then we’d see where the story is.”

He added: “That’d be weird, but why not? People die, stories don’t.”

Writer-directors The Wachowkis have more recently overseen cult Netflix sci-fi series Sense8. Their last film was the notorious 2015 flop Jupiter Ascending starring Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis.

Reeves has also spoken recently about bringing back another of his iconic film franchises, Bill & Ted.

Discussing the plot of the mooted third movie, Reeves said: “Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven’t done that. The pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, and then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don’t write the song it’s just not the world, it’s the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart.”