Keira Knightley thought ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ would be a ‘disaster’

Keira Knightley thought that Pirates of the Caribbean would be “probably a disaster”, according to Love Actually director Richard Curtis.

Curtis made the claims in an op-ed for the Radio Times ahead of the Love Actually Red Nose Day reunion last week.

Knightley played Elizabeth Swann in the first three Pirates of the Caribbean films from 2003 to 2007. She also appeared as Juliet in Love Actually in 2003.

Recalling working with Knightley in Love Actually, Curtis wrote: “When we shot the film, I remember Keira Knightley saying that her next project was ‘some pirate thing – probably a disaster’. That turned out to be Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Knightley didn’t return to the film franchise for its fourth instalment, On Stranger Tides, in 2011.

The series continues with fifth film Dead Men Tell No Tales (US title) / Salazar’s Revenge (rest of world) this May.

The new movie will feature the return of Orlando Bloom, who will reprise his role of William Turner.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney is also set to appear in the new Pirates Of The Caribbean film, according to reports. His reported appearance follows Rolling Stone Keith Richards playing the role of Captain Teague in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End and Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Teague was the father of Captain Jack Sparrow, as played by Johnny Depp, who cited Richards as an influence on the way he played the character.