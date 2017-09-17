"It's a shitty moment."

The comedian Kevin Hart has posted a candid social media message confessing that he made a “bad error in judgement” which recently led to an undisclosed individual making an extortion attempt against him.

In an Instagram video, Hart said that, though he had never claimed to be perfect, he had recently put himself “in an environment where only bad things would happen”.

“I’m not perfect, I’m not gonna sit up here and claim that I am in any shape or form, and I made a bad error in judgement,” he told his followers. “In doing that, I know I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologised to, them being my wife and my kids, and you know; it’s a shitty moment.”

Hart then explained that he had chosen to “‘fess up” rather than have someone attempt to make “financial gain from [his] mistakes. In this particular situation, that’s was what was attempted.” Watch the apology video below:

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Hart, who is married to second-wife Eniko Parrish, did not fully articulate what he had done, but according to TMZ, the attempted extortion is related to a sexually suggestive video.

Hart has two children (Heaven and Hendrix) from an earlier marriage with Torrei Hart, and in May it was announced he would have another son with Parrish.

In June, Hart was seen chatting to Jay-Z in an awkwardly staged photo opportunity.