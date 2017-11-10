'Working with him made me lose all respect for him'

As the accusations and scandal continue to gather around Kevin Spacey, now his ‘Baby Driver‘ co-star Jon Bernthal has claimed that he behaved like ‘a bully’ while on set.

Now, Bernthal has spoken out about the behaviour of Spacey – saying that he ‘didn’t care’ for how he carried himself in between takes.

“Going on to that set and working with him, I wasn’t there much, but when I was there, he really rubbed me the wrong way,” he told Sirius XM. “I thought he was a bit of a bully.

“I didn’t really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set.”

He continued: “I remember at the time thinking, ‘Man, if that was a woman that he was talking to, I would’ve done something, I would’ve said something. I was really happy to sort of get out of there for that reason, and I just remember losing a ton of respect for him.”

Quizzed about the allegations levelled against Spacey, Bernthal added: “I think it would be weak of me to sort of pile on about some shit that I don’t know about. But the kind of man he was when I saw him, working with him, made me lose all respect for him and I was enormously disappointed.”