‘Kevin Spacey was a bully on set of ‘Baby Driver’,’ says co-star Jon Bernthal
'Working with him made me lose all respect for him'
As the accusations and scandal continue to gather around Kevin Spacey, now his ‘Baby Driver‘ co-star Jon Bernthal has claimed that he behaved like ‘a bully’ while on set.
Now, Bernthal has spoken out about the behaviour of Spacey – saying that he ‘didn’t care’ for how he carried himself in between takes.
“Going on to that set and working with him, I wasn’t there much, but when I was there, he really rubbed me the wrong way,” he told Sirius XM. “I thought he was a bit of a bully.
“I didn’t really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set.”
He continued: “I remember at the time thinking, ‘Man, if that was a woman that he was talking to, I would’ve done something, I would’ve said something. I was really happy to sort of get out of there for that reason, and I just remember losing a ton of respect for him.”
Quizzed about the allegations levelled against Spacey, Bernthal added: “I think it would be weak of me to sort of pile on about some shit that I don’t know about. But the kind of man he was when I saw him, working with him, made me lose all respect for him and I was enormously disappointed.”
Last month saw Spacey accused of sexual misconduct towards Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14. Responding to the allegation, Spacey said that he does not recall the incident, and that he is “sorry for the feelings [Rapp] describes having carried with him all these years”. He also addressed “stories” about his personal life, and confirmed that he now “lives as a gay man”.
Meanwhile, House Of Cards producers are considering killing off Spacey’s character. Following the initial allegations against Spacey, Netflix confirmed that season 6 of House Of Cards would be its last and has suspended production on the hit show.
- For help, advice or more information regarding sexual assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.