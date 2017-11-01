Multiple men have come forward with new allegations

Kevin Spacey has been hit with further allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Spacey was recently accused of making sexual advances towards Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14. Responding in a statement, the two-time Oscar winner said that he did not recall the incident but that he was “sorry for the feelings [Rapp] describes having carried with him all these years”. He also addressed “stories” about his personal life, confirming that he now “lives as a gay man”. Spacey’s statement was criticised by LGBTQ organisations, with some campaigners arguing that his coming out was an attempt to “deflect” from the allegations.

US filmmaker Tony Montana has now told Radar Online that he was groped by Spacey in a Los Angeles bar in 2003, claiming that the actor “forcefully” grabbed his crotch. After removing Spacey’s hand and walking away, Spacey then followed him into the men’s toilets, according to Montana.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos – who acted in several plays at London’s Old Vic theatre, where Spacey served as artistic director between 2004 and 2015 – has also made claims. In a Facebook post, Cavazos alleged that Spacey “routinely preyed” on young male actors. “There are a lot of us who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story’,” he wrote, adding: “It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr Spacey to feel free to touch us.” Cavazos went on to claim that he fended off two “unpleasant” advances from Spacey that “bordered on harassment”.

Meanwhile, a West Sussex hotel worker has claimed that Spacey exposed himself to him in 2010. Daniel Beal, then 19, told The Sun that Spacey flashed his genitals to him, allegedly saying: “It’s big, isn’t it?”, and then tried to get Beal touch him. Beal claimed that he was given a £5,000 watch by Spacey and was invited up to the actor’s room, an offer he rejected. “In hindsight, that must have been grooming,” Beal said. “He was just like his character in House Of Cards – seedy and a bit weird.”

An anonymous man has also told the BBC that Spacey harassed in the mid-1980s when he was 17. The individual told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that Spacey invited him to New York and, while sleeping on Spacey’s sofa, woke up to discover the actor lying on him in his underwear. “I burst into tears because I couldn’t articulate any more what was happening to me. I was scared,” the man said. “To his credit, he backed off and we went to sleep… He was either very stupid or he was predatory – or maybe a little of both. I was uncomfortable at best, traumatised at worst, emotionally.”

Spacey has not yet responded to the latest allegations. This story will be updated as and when he does.

London’s Old Vic has since set up a confidential complaints process for any individuals who wish to come forward. It said in a statement: “Inappropriate behaviour by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable. We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level… We want our employees to feel confident, valued and proud to be part of The Old Vic family. Any behaviour we become aware of which contravenes these goals will not be tolerated.”

Following the initial allegations against Spacey, Netflix confirmed that season 6 of House Of Cards would be its last and has suspended production on the hit show.