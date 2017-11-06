Kevin Spacey accused of groping ‘Jaws’ actor’s son

Harry Dreyfuss accuses star of being a "sexual predator"

Kevin Spacey has been accused of sexually assaulting the son of Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss.

The two-time Oscar winner has been the subject of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, assault and harassment over the past week. He recently issued a statement, saying that he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment”.

Writing in a Buzzfeed essay, Harry Dreyfuss accused Spacey of being a “sexual predator” who abused him in London during 2008 when he was 18 and while his father was rehearsing for the play Complicit, which ran at the Old Vic theatre. Spacey served as artistic director at the Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.

“It happened one night when the three of us were alone in Kevin’s apartment rehearsing my father’s lines,” Harry Dreyfuss wrote. “My father didn’t see, and I didn’t tell him about the incident for many years.”

Dreyfuss accuses Spacey of repeatedly placing his hand on his thigh, before groping his crotch. He went on to say that he didn’t speak up sooner because he “didn’t want the play to be threatened”.

“It just never occurred to me that Kevin would be interested in me in the first place. He was an adult man, a hero of mine, my dad’s boss, none of which were categories on my radar for sexual interactions. Besides, I thought, surely he can’t be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad,” Dreyfuss continued.

Dreyfuss went on to say that he was inspired to speak out following the allegations levelled at Harvey Weinstein. “I came to see how important it is to add my voice to the people who are demanding a better world. A world in which powerful men are no longer allowed to feel safe to do this, or far worse,” he wrote.

Spacey’s lawyer Bryan Freedman responded with a statement issued to Buzzfeed, saying that the actor “absolutely denies the allegations”.

Harry’s father Richard Dreyfuss – known for his roles in American Graffiti, Stand By Me and Close Encounters of the Third Kind – has since tweeted that he is “incredibly proud” of his son for speaking out.

British police are reportedly investigating Spacey over a separate allegation of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, House Of Cards producers are considering killing off Spacey’s character. Following the initial allegations against Spacey, Netflix confirmed that season 6 of House Of Cards would be its last and has suspended production on the hit show.

