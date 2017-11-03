Kevin Spacey being investigated by British police for sexual assault

Alleged incident is said to have taken place in London during 2008

British police are reportedly investigating actor Kevin Spacey over an allegation of sexual assault.

The two-time Oscar winner has been the subject of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, assault and harassment over the past few days. He recently issued a statement, saying that he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment”.

The Guardian now reports that Scotland Yard’s child abuse and sexual offences team are investigating claims that Spacey sexually assaulted a man in London during 2008 while working at the Old Vic theatre. Spacey served as artistic director at the Old Vic between 2004 and 2015. The famed Lambeth theatre has been accused of previously “ignoring” allegations made against Spacey.

“On 1 November, City of London police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan police service,” a Scotland Yard spokesman has said. “It is alleged a man assaulted another man in 2008 in Lambeth. Officers from the child abuse and sexual offences command are investigating.” The Met Police have declined to confirm the alleged perpetrator’s identity but it is believed to be Spacey, according to the report.

The Sun alleges to have spoken to the complainant, 23 at the time of the alleged incident, who describes passing out at Spacey’s home and waking to find the actor performing a sex act on him. Spacey hasn’t yet responded to the latest claims.

Spacey is also facing allegations of sexual harassment by crew members of Netflix’s House Of Cards. Spacey played the lead role of President Frank Underwood in the show and also served as an executive producer.

Following the initial accusations against Spacey, Netflix confirmed that season 6 of House Of Cards would be its last and has suspended production on the hit show.