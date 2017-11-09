Kevin Spacey replaced by Christopher Plummer in new Ridley Scott film

Spacey has been axed from 'All The Money In The World' after numerous sexual assault allegations

Kevin Spacey has been cut from Ridley Scott‘s upcoming All The Money In The World movie, and replaced by Christopher Plummer.

Spacey has been hit with numerous allegations of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of making sexual advances toward him when Rapp was just 14. Since then, further misconduct allegations have been put forward, with Netflix putting production of Spacey’s hit show House Of Cards on hold, after deciding that its upcoming sixth season would be its last. Kevin Spacey has since been fired from the show.

In a statement, a representative for Spacey said last week: “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time.”

Now, Kevin Spacey has been replaced by Christopher Plummer in an upcoming role. As The Guardian report, Plummer will take the role of oil magnate J Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World, a crime thriller surrounding the real-life kidnapping and mutilation of J. Paul Getty III in 1970s.

Reshoots have already been planned to erase Spacey’s role in the film, which was originally slated for a December 22 release. Co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are reported to be partaking in the reshoots.

Plummer was reportedly Scott’s first choice for the role, before he was ‘pressured’ into casting a bigger name. Sony are said to support the decision to reshoot.

A Spacey-starring trailer for the film has already been released – watch that below.