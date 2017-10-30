Kevin Spacey responds to sexual assault allegations

"I want to deal with this honestly and openly".

Kevin Spacey has apologised after he was accused of making a sexual advance towards a teenage actor more than three decades ago.

Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident, claims that Spacey invited him to a party at his Manhattan apartment before the incident occurred in his bedroom at the end of the night.

Rapp, who is currently starring in Star Trek Discovery, told BuzzFeed News: “He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.”

“He was trying to seduce me… I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Rapp says that he went to the bathroom before immediately leaving Spacey’s apartment.

Responding to the allegation, Spacey has now said that he does not recall the incident, and that he was “sorry for the feelings [Rapp] describes having carried with him all these years”.

He also addressed “stories” about his personal life, and confirmed that he now “lives as a gay man”.

“If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey wrote.

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are other stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.”

He added: “”I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour.”