Kim Kardashian lands role in new ‘Ocean’s’ movie

She joins Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock and Rihanna in the female-led reboot.

Kim Kardashian and half-sister Kendall Jenner have reportedly landed small roles in the new Ocean’s movie.

According to TMZ, the reality stars filmed cameos for the reboot in New York City yesterday (January 17).

The first pictures of Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock shooting the new movie, Ocean’s 8, which has a female-led cast, emerged in October.

Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina make up the titular “Ocean’s eight”, while James Corden has been cast in a supporting role.

The Hunger Games‘ Gary Ross is directing from a script he co-wrote, with George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh serving as producers on the project. Shooting started in October in New York and Warner Bros. has set a release date of June 18, 2018.

As the BBC reports, Ocean’s 8 will include scenes that show a jewel robbery at New York City’s annual Met Gala, bringing to mind the robbery Kardashian suffered in Paris last year.

A police report that leaked over the weekend features Kardashian’s account of what happened during the incident on October 3.

A recent promo video for Kardashian’s reality TV show, returning in March, shows Kim recalling her thoughts at the time of the Paris robbery. She says in the promo: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”